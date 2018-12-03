Ontario Conservatives present a “climate change plan” that has been shown to fail.

A follow-up to my last post: The Ontario Conservative government has finally presented its plan for mitigating climate change. No carbon tax! No cap and trade!

Sounds great.. until you see the details:

“Rather than imposing a price on carbon pollution as a cost of doing business, the Tories are shifting the burden to taxpayers by making them subsidize big business. Instead of polluters paying up, polluters are being paid off with $400 million in corporate carbon welfare…”

Basically. .they’re modelling this plan on a similar plan from Australia, where another conservative government also balked at carbon pricing. The result there? Emissions have climbed at the fastest rate since 2004.

This is an attempt by the COnservatives to show they’re doing something about climate change. The attempt is a poor one. It is another reason I refuse to call this bunch in Ontario “Progressive COnservatives” There is nothing progressive about this lot.