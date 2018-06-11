Mad at Donald Trump? Money talks (to him)

I don’t think I need to go into details again to my readers about Donald Trump’s antics at the G7, or him and his advisers basically equating Prime Minister Trudeau to the modern day equivalent of Benedict Arnold because horrors, publicly stating again that we disagree with and would be retaliating against US tariffs with our own somehow makes Trump look weaker to the North Koreans.

Instead, I’ll just post this here for folks who want to get Donald Trump’s attention the only way possible: at his bottom line.

Scott Gilmore of Macleans has a nice little list of everything Donald Trump or family owns or has a business connection with.