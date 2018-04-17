Q&A with Christina Monroe – running for LPC Party Secretary

The Liberal Party National Convention is being held in Halifax starting this Thursday. It will pass policy resolutions and hold elections for positions within the Liberal Party Board of Directors. One of these is Liberal Party National Secretary. This position (and many others on the BOD) are open due to the incumbents being “termed out”. The LPC BOD’s rules state that members may serve up to 2 consecutive terms (2 year terms) but no more – so they’re like the US President. They have term limits. 🙂
The job used to be called Liberal Party National Membership Secretary. The basic function of the LPC Party Secretary is to be responsible for all Registered Liberals – ie. ensuring Liberal EDA/PTB boards have meetings, making sure the Liberal constitution is followed, and so forth.
One of the candidates for Liberal Party National Secretary is Christina Monroe – you can find her candidate bios at her website. She took some time to answer a few questions I had to her regarding her candidacy and the position she is running for.
1) What made you decide you wanted to run for the National Secretary position of the Liberal Party?
I made the decision in Winnipeg at the last convention. I care very deeply about improving relationship with Registered Liberals with the national party. I sat on working group for defining registered Liberals for the new constitution. I was reminded that voices from everywhere in our country are needed to have balance and perspective. I brought up issues that weren’t considered because they weren’t challenges outside urban centres. This just cemented my drive to want to take on a greater role with the party. To ensure everyone’s voices and issues are addressed.
2) As someone who is based out of Yellowknife, has it been challenging to reach out to Liberals across Canada, or has that not been an issue for you?
I have to say social media has been key. There would be no way I could find required signatures and reach out to get through the nomination process without it. Building up a network of Liberals to engage with and talk to. Making connections and reaching out to Liberals from coast to coast to coast has been critical and something I did from day one. I am a lifelong Liberal. I have deep roots and long-term friendships with many in the party. I would have lost those connections if I didn’t use social media. Since I joined Facebook in 2007 I have actively sought out friended other liberals. If you had a profile photo with the leader or a MP, listed on any LPC website as serving on a EDA or PTB, or commission, or you were listed as MP’s staff I added you. So hasn’t been an issue at all for me.
3) You mention on your website you will be a strong advocate for bringing in online voting for policies and electing leadership. What do you say to people who are worried that there may be security risks involved and/or might complicate the voting outcome (such as what happened with the recent Ontario Progressive Conservative Party leadership vote)?
When I started the process to advocate for online voting for NWT PTB I did my homework. We had watched a successful election campaign with the Gwitch’in tribal council in 2016. As a forward thinking Indigenous government they are leaders in bringing democracy to their members. They had addressed many of the issues and red flags people had concerns about. Sorted out ways to deal with locations with limited internet and how to properly help all the elders with limited technology. I made my pitch to national board based on their success and we were permitted the right to the first truly inclusive election ever held in my riding. The national office picked a company to oversee the election in conjunction with party staff. Online voting can be done well provided you put in the effort and time to do it properly. It’s time we stop silencing Liberals who can not afford to attend conventions and allow them to be equals.
4) Are there any other policies or changes besides online voting that you would be looking to change/implement as National Secretary?
I really want to see a digital strategy and supports put in place for EDA’s. It’s really lonely to be in an unheld riding, even more so if you are rural or remote. I have learned lots through my volunteer work managing social media pages both political and for NGOs. What I have learned is that given tools people can succeed. I want to see us grow this untapped resource and help Registered Liberals find each other.
5) When you’re at the Liberal Convention in Halifax, what will you tell delegates about why you feel they should vote for you?
I am someone who gets things done. I might not be the most polite when I see things are wrong. I can be a very strong loud voice. I will point out privilege and inequality. I am not afraid to take a stand for what is right or needed to make things better. I do however offer up solutions and do the work to implement them. I am willing to work and put in long hours to make our party better. I know that to do this we need teamwork and everyone working together.
I have known Christina quite a while – though we’ve only met in person a couple of times. She has long been active reading (and commenting – when comments were turned on) at this blog of mine – as well as other Liberal bloggers when blogs became a thing back in the early 2000’s, and she continues to be active and is obviously a believer in social media long before now.
I believe from my conversations and correspondence with her over the years that she definitely will get things done, so for what its worth to LPC Delegates, she has my endorsement for LPC National Party Secretary.